UK Prime Minister To Chair COBRA Emergency Committee Meeting As Storm Christoph Hits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

UK Prime Minister to Chair COBRA Emergency Committee Meeting as Storm Christoph Hits

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday that he would chair a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee as Storm Christoph threatens to bring widespread flooding as it batters the country.

"I want to thank the Environment Agency and our emergency services for the work they're doing to support these communities [at risk of flooding], and I'll be chairing a COBRA meeting later on to coordinate the national response," Johnson said in parliament.

Parts of the UK experienced up to 24 hours of torrential rainfall by Wednesday morning and 58 flood warnings, as well as 178 flood alerts, are currently in force in England as of 13:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The Met Office on Monday warned that Storm Christoph could result in 8 inches of rain falling over high ground in the Pennines and Peak District in England.

More Stories From World

