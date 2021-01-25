UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister To Launch New International Climate Change Coalition

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:10 AM

UK Prime Minister to Launch New International Climate Change Coalition

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Monday a new international coalition to tackle the impact of climate change and set the agenda of the COP26 UN Climate Conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, his office said in a statement.

"To make sure we get not just warm words but real change, I am today launching an all-new Adaptation Action Coalition to set the agenda ahead of COP26," Johnson is expected to say in a virtual address to the Climate Adaption Summit to be hosted by the Netherlands.

The new Adaption Action Coalition was developed by the UK in partnership with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, the Netherlands, Saint Lucia and the United Nations to turn international political commitments made through the United Nations Call for Action on Adaptation and Resilience into on-the-ground support for vulnerable communities.

"It is undeniable that climate change is already upon us and is already devastating lives and economies.

We must adapt to our changing climate, and we must do so now," Johnson will add.

The prime minister will also pledge to make the need for a resilient recovery one of his government´s priorities when the UK takes over the pro tempore presidency of the G7 at a summit to be held in the English county of Cornwall in June.

The coalition to be announced by Johnson on Monday takes forward a call for action on adaptation and resilience made at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit, committing countries to act now on adaptation, integrate climate risk into all decision making, and increase the availability of adaptation financing.

It has now been signed by over 120 countries, the European Union, and 86 organizations, including a number of UN agencies, the UK prime minister´s office said.

The virtual Climate Adaption Summit to be hosted by the Netherlands on Monday will be attended by institutions, government leaders, mayors, private sector, civil society and youth movements.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh United Nations Egypt Civil Society European Union Cornwall Glasgow United Kingdom Saint Lucia Malawi Netherlands June November 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

6 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

6 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

9 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

9 hours ago

UAEU launches â€˜Future Classâ€™ project to educat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.