UK Prime Minister to outlaw Brexit extension beyond 2020

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seeking Tuesday to outlaw extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020 , a move that wiped out sterling's gains since his re-election.

Johnson won a big majority in last week's general election on a promise to "get Brexit done" by taking Britain out of the European Union by the end of January.

A transition period will then follow, during which London and Brussels hope to negotiate a trade agreement before the end of December next year.

Some European leaders have said the 2020 deadline would be too tight to complete a comprehensive accord, reviving fears of a "no-deal" outcome that could cause fresh uncertainty and chaos.

That was enough to pull the pound sterling lower in late trading in New York, a trend that continued in Asian and European Currency trading.

Johnson held his first cabinet meeting since the election on Tuesday, welcoming back his ministers after what he called a "seismic" result.

"The voters of this country have changed this government and our party for the better and we must repay their trust now by working flat out to change our country for the better," he said during the meeting at his Downing Street office.

The government's domestic agenda should be focused on social justice, better infrastructure and "extending opportunity across the whole of the United Kingdom", he added.