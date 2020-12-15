UK Prime Minister to Pay Official Visit to India in January to Boost Ties

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to India in January, 2021 to strengthen ties and boost bilateral cooperation with a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, the UK government announced on Tuesday.

Johnson's trip to India, following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be the first major bilateral visit of his premiership and will come shortly after the UK completes its departure from the European Union.

"I am absolutely delighted to be visiting India next year at the start of an exciting year for Global Britain, and look forward to delivering the quantum leap in our bilateral relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have pledged to achieve," the prime minister said, as quoted in the statement.

According to Johnson, the former British colony is an increasingly indispensable partner for the United Kingdom, so he will also invite Modi to attend the G7 summit hosted by the UK in 2021 as a guest nation, along with leaders of South Korea and Australia.

During his visit, Johnson will also be the guest of honour at the Republic Day parade, which is held every year in New Delhi on January 26 to celebrate India's independence from the UK in 1947.