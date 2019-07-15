UK Prime Minister to Promise Funding to Electric Car Markers - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to promise export funding guarantees to car makers producing electric engines and vehicles , local media said Monday.

Sources told Sky news channel that the incentives would be announced after the prime minister meets executives from Honda, Tesla, BP and Jaguar Land Rover.

The financial support will be part of a wider package of guarantees to companies playing a role in the electrification of the UK car industry.

The industry suffered a devastating blow this year after Nissan and Honda announced they would scale down production in the country, putting thousands of jobs on the chopping block.