UK Prime Minister to Set 10-Point Plan for Green Industrial Revolution

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline on Wednesday an ambitious ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution that will include a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 and other measures aimed at meeting net zero emission targets by 2050.

"Although this year has taken a very different path to the one we expected, the UK is looking to the future and seizing the opportunity to build back greener," Johnson is expected to say, as quoted in the statement released in advance by his office.

The plan, which will mobilize over 12 billion Pounds ($15.8 billion) of government investment, will cover clean energy, transport, nature and innovative technologies, and will also create and support up to 250,000 jobs.

The ten points to be unveiled ahead of the UK co-hosting the Climate Ambition Summit on December 12th and the COP26 in November, 2021, include boosting production of offshore wind, hydrogen and nuclear energy, and encouraging the use of electric vehicles, public transport, cycling and walking.

The government will also support planes, ships and other difficult-to-decarbonise industries to become greener, build more energy efficient homes and public facilities, protect and restore natural environment and develop the cutting-edge technologies needed to achieve the new energy ambitions.

Johnson´s announcement will come after the opposition Labour Party published last week its own plan, in which it called the government to invest 30 billion pounds ($39.7 billion) in low-carbon sectors over the next 18 months, and support the creation of 400,000 jobs as part of a green economy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Institute for Public Policy Research has also warned in a report that the UK is "off course" to meet its own zero carbon ambitions by 2050 and restore nature, and that 33 billion pounds ($43.7 billion) a year in additional annual is needed to meet the target.