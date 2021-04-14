UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister To Shorten Trip To India In Light Of COVID-19 Case Surge - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:44 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to cut short his planned official visit to India at the end of April because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the South Asian nation, the prime minister's official spokesperson announced on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to cut short his planned official visit to India at the end of April because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the South Asian nation, the prime minister's official spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

"We've been in close contact with the Indian government about the PM's upcoming visit in the light of the Covid situation in India. As a result of these discussions, the Prime Minister has made the decision to reduce the length of the visit which is due to take place at the end of this month, so it will be a shorter programme in New Delhi," the spokesperson told reporters attending a press briefing in Downing Street, according to the Daily Mail.

Johnson's four-day official visit to India had already been pushed back from January due to the COVID-19 situation in England, where a winter wave forced him to impose a third lockdown.

According to the spokesperson, the trip's program will be focused on high level discussions with the Indian government and business leaders.

"We will set out more details in due course but the visit will include a bilateral meeting with prime minister (Narendra) Modi," the spokesperson reportedly said, adding that the safety of those taking part in the trip will be a priority.

India, where more than 13.9 million cases of COVID-19 and 172,000 deaths have been recorded so far, reported on Tuesday over 180,000 new infections.

