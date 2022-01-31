UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister To Speak With Putin Later On Monday - Johnson's Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 06:52 PM

UK Prime Minister to Speak With Putin Later on Monday - Johnson's Spokesman

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering whether Putin would have a conversation with Johnson on Monday, said that everyone would be informed in due time.

"The prime minister is expected to speak to President Putin this afternoon," the spokesman said, as quoted by Reuters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Ombudsman urges govt agencies and society to work ..

Ombudsman urges govt agencies and society to work for protection of child rights ..

59 seconds ago
 WASA changes water timing

WASA changes water timing

1 minute ago
 Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD

Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 "COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Programme" to be launched

"COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Programme" to be launched

1 minute ago
 Collective sports activities to enhance social coh ..

Collective sports activities to enhance social cohesion between Pak-Afghan youth ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend, g ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend, gains 296 points to close at 45 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>