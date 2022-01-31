UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering whether Putin would have a conversation with Johnson on Monday, said that everyone would be informed in due time.

"The prime minister is expected to speak to President Putin this afternoon," the spokesman said, as quoted by Reuters.