UK Prime Minister, Ukrainian President Agree That Dialogue With Russia Necessary - London

UK Prime Minister, Ukrainian President Agree That Dialogue With Russia Necessary - London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation on Friday and agreed that a dialogue with Russia is necessary, Johnson's office said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation on Friday and agreed that a dialogue with Russia is necessary, Johnson's office said.

"The leaders agreed on value of ongoing dialogue, including with Russia, and resolved to stay in close contact. The Prime Minister reinforced the importance of all parties implementing the Minsk Agreement," the office said.

