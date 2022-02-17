UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister, UN Secretary-General Calling For Implementing Minsk Agreements - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 06:10 AM

UK Prime Minister, UN Secretary-General Calling for Implementing Minsk Agreements - Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Boris Johnson have discussed the situation around Ukraine, stressing the need to implement the Minsk agreements, Johnson's office said.

"The leaders reiterated states' responsibility to abide by their obligations under the United Nations Charter and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN members. The Prime Minister and Secretary-General also reaffirmed the importance of all parties working in good faith to implement the Minsk Agreements," the UK prime minister's office said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics has been going on since 2014.

The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine ” the Normandy group ” in February 2015. However, the agreement has so far not been observed and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.

The situation in Ukraine is currently drawing international attention because of the West's fears that Russia could "invade" Ukraine. Moscow says it has no plans to invade any neighboring country.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United Kingdom February 2015 All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

6 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

6 hours ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

6 hours ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>