UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Under Investigation Over 2019 Holiday Trip To Caribbean Island

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

UK Prime Minister Under Investigation Over 2019 Holiday Trip to Caribbean Island

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being investigated for allegedly breaching the Parliament's Code of Conduct when he took a trip with his fiance to a private Caribbean island in December 2019, the independent Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards confirmed on Monday.

According to the list published by parliamentary commissioner Kathryn Stone, who had been holding back the information until after the local elections that were held last week, Johnson is one of the nine lawmakers currently under scrutiny.

In the case of the UK prime minister, he is being probed for an alleged breach of paragraph 14 of the House of Common's Code of Conduct which refers to "Registration of interest under Category 4 of the Guide to the rules [Visits outside the UK] in 2020," when took his fiance Carrie Symonds on a £15,000 ($21,150) trip to Mustique, one of the islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

When declaring the holidays in the register of lawmakers' interests Johnson said that their holidays had been paid by UK businessman David Ross, a traditional Conservative Party donor, but the former deputy chairman of Carphone Warehouse denied being the owner of the villa or paying for the trip.

The investigation by the parliamentary commissioner is the latest Johnson is facing, following another one launched by the Electoral Commission to find put who paid for the refurbishment works made at the prime minister's official residence in number 10 Downing Street.

Reacting to the new inquiry, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: "Another day, another investigation into Boris Johnson for more sleaze and dodgy dealings. Who paid for Boris Johnson's luxury Caribbean holiday and the renovation of his flat, and what did these donors expect in return for their huge generosity?"

According to the Express newspaper online edition, if Stone determines the prime minister is guilty of breaking the rules, she can ask him to apologise for the breach and take no further action, or refer the matter to the Committee on Standards if she thinks the offense is serious enough.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Holidays Guide David United Kingdom December 2019 2020 Labour

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.