UK Prime Minister Urges G7 To 'move Together' On Global Vaccine Rollout

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged global leaders to move as one in ensuring coronavirus vaccines reach everyone around the world, including the poor

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged global leaders to move as one in ensuring coronavirus vaccines reach everyone around the world, including the poor.

"We've got to make sure the whole world is vaccinated because this is a global pandemic and it's no use one country being far ahead of another, we've got to move together," he said at the start of a virtual G7 summit.

