UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir Dispute Through Dialogue

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to resolve the dispute over Kashmir through dialogue, during phone talks held on Tuesday, the office of the prime minister said

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the current situation in Kashmir. The Prime Minister made clear that the UK views the issue of Kashmir is one for India and Pakistan to resolve bilaterally. He underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue," the spokesperson was quoted as saying in the statement.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which had ensured the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

Under the government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two union territories that will be under New Delhi's control.

Pakistan reacted angrily to India downgrading the Muslim-majority region to a territory and promised to protect Kashmiris. It expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and, more recently, promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.