UK Prime Minister Urges Lawmakers to Return to Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called on lawmakers to return to the parliament from their home offices and "do their job."

Like many other organizations, the parliament became subject to coronavirus-linked restrictions, with its members mostly working from home.

"We should ask parliamentarians to come back to this place and do their job for the people in this country," Johnson said standing in the middle of the mostly-empty parliament room.

"I apologize to the colleagues for the inconvenience," Johnson said, suggesting that people particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus should be able to vote by proxy.