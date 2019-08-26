UK Prime Minister, US National Security Adviser to Discuss Iran, China on Monday - Reports

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US National Security Advisor John Bolton are going to discuss on Monday the situation around Iran and Chinese IT giant Huawei, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, Bolton arrived in London for a two-day official visit to meet with members of the new UK government.

Bolton hopes that Johnson's government will conduct its policy on Iran independent of the European Union and introduce a tougher stance on the Islamic republic, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The US national security adviser also reportedly wants the United Kingdom to join the United States in putting pressure on Huawei over its suspected links to Chinese intelligence.

Johnson became prime minister last month, replacing Theresa May, who resigned after her failure to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union within the set time frame.