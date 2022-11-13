UK Prime Minister Vows to Call Out Russia Over Ukraine at G20 Summit in Bali - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak vowed to call out Russia for its actions in Ukraine during the G20 summit scheduled to take place next week in Bali, Indonesia, media reported on Sunday.

"This G20 summit will not be business as usual. We will call out Putin's regime, and lay bare their utter contempt for the kind of international cooperation and respect for sovereignty forums like the G20 represent," Sunak was quoted by the BBC as saying ahead of his trip to Indonesia.

Earlier in the week, The Telegraph reported, citing sources, that the UK and EU were planning to do "everything possible" to isolate Russia during the summit and encouraging other countries to stage walkouts during speeches of the Russian delegation.

Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali on November 15-16. On Thursday, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit, and the Russian delegation will be headed by Lavrov.