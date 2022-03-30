UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Wants To Supply Ukraine With 'More Lethal' Weapons - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 12:58 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the government that he wants to supply Ukraine with "more lethal" weapons as he expects the Russian troops to intensify their offensive amid the country's military operation in Ukraine, the Times reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the government that he wants to supply Ukraine with "more lethal" weapons as he expects the Russian troops to intensify their offensive amid the country's military operation in Ukraine, the Times reported on Wednesday.

Johnson reportedly did not specify what kind of arms London may supply to Kiev, but a source in defense circles told the newspaper that Ukraine needs long-range fire weapons, including heavy artillery. However, the UK government fears that such military supplies may result in an escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, the news outlet reported.

According to the Times, possible deliveries may include AS-90 self-propelled artillery weapons, but the source believes these systems to be outdated. At the same time, larger systems would imply the need to train Ukrainian servicemen in neighboring countries.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine by Western countries irresponsible.

He added that its uncontrolled distribution may pose a threat to European states. In turn, Sergey Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, said that additional weapons supplies to Ukraine would not affect the outcome of Russia's operation there, but would increase casualties among the civilian population.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. Ukraine has asked Western countries for more weapons, including air-defense and anti-missile systems, fighters, mortars and automatic weapons.

