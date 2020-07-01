UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Warns Israel Against Annexation Plan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:23 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Israel Wednesday against going ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, calling them illegal and against the Jewish state's own interests

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Israel Wednesday against going ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, calling them illegal and against the Jewish state's own interests.

"I am a passionate defender of Israel," he wrote in an article published in Hebrew on the front page of Israel's top-selling daily, Yediot Aharonot.

"So it is with sadness that I have followed the proposals to annex Palestinian territory," he added.

"I am fearful that these proposals will fail in their objective of securing Israel's borders and will be contrary to Israel's own long-term interests." Israel's coalition government has agreed July 1 as the date from which it can begin implementing US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal, which paves the way for annexations of Jewish West Bank settlements and potentially the Jordan Valley.

"Annexation would represent a violation of international law," Johnson wrote, adding that it would also jeopardise "the progress that Israel has made in improving relationships with the Arab and Muslim world.

"I still believe the only way to achieve true, lasting security for Israel, ...... is through asolution that allows justice and security for both Israelis and Palestinians," Johnson wrote. "Irefuse to believe that this is impossible."

