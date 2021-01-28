UK Prime Minister Warns Scottish Independentists Against Pushing for Another Referendum

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday warned Scottish nationalists not to get lost in "pointless constitutional wrangling" about holding another independence referendum when in 2014 the majority of the Scottish people voted for remaining within the United Kingdom

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday warned Scottish nationalists not to get lost in "pointless constitutional wrangling" about holding another independence referendum when in 2014 the majority of the Scottish people voted for remaining within the United Kingdom.

"I don't see the advantage of getting lost in pointless constitutional wrangling when after all we had a referendum not so very long ago," Johnson told reporters during a visit a Scotland.

According to the prime minister, talking "endlessly" about another referendum is not the right to do, because "what the people of the country and the people of Scotland want in particular is for us to fight this pandemic."

The leader of the Scottish semiautonomous government and head of the ruling Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Wednesday that it was "not essential" for Johnson to travel to Scotland in the middle of the pandemic.

"We are living in a global pandemic and every day I stand and look down the camera and say 'don't travel unless it is essential, work from home if you possibly can' - that has to apply to all of us," she told reporters during her daily COVID-19 press briefing.

Sturgeon has repeatedly pledged that she will push for another independence referendum if as predicted by the poll, the SNP wins the upcoming local elections in May.

On Thursday, Johnson recalled that the Scottish nationalists said that the 2014 referendum, when Scotland voted against independence by 55 percent to 45 percent, was "a once in a generation event," and stressed that he is inclined to stick with what they then said.

Sturgeon is now claiming, however, that Brexit changed the whole scenario two years later, because Scotland was forced to leave the European Union although a large majority of the Scottish voters had opted for remaining within the bloc.

A recent poll commissioned by The Times newspaper showed that 49 percent of the people in Scotland backed independence compared to 44 percent against, but the margin was 52 percent to 48 percent if the undecided are excluded.