UK Prime Minister Wishes Trump, First Lady Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Fri 02nd October 2020

UK Prime Minister Wishes Trump, First Lady Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Trump has said he and his wife tested positive after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the coronavirus.

More Stories From World

