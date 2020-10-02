UK Prime Minister Wishes Trump, First Lady Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Trump has said he and his wife tested positive after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the coronavirus.