UK Prime Minister Wishes Trump, First Lady Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Along with the world leaders, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wished the US president and his wife a quick recovery after they had contracted the infection.

"Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery," Netanyahu said, as quoted by his office.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Finance Minister Israel Katz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein joined the prime minister's wishes.

Other world leaders wished the president and his wife to get better soon.

"Wishing my friend [US President Donald Trump] and [First Lady Melania Trump] a quick recovery and good health," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Modi's Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, chimed in as well, on behalf of himself and his wife.

"Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to [US President] Trump and [First Lady Melania Trump]. We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus," Trudeau wrote on Tweeter.

Spokesperson Kang Min-seok quoted a message from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in which he also wished Trump and his wife a swift recovery on behalf of himself, his spouse and the South Korean people.

"My best wishes to [US President Donald Trump] and [First Lady] Melania for a speedy recovery. Hope both of you will get better soon!" Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also tweeted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Twitter as well to offers his best wishes.

"I wish a speedy recovery to U.S. President [Donald] and [First Lady] Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19. I sincerely hope that they will overcome the quarantine period without problems and regain their health as soon as possible. Trump has said he and his wife tested positive after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the coronavirus," Erdogan wrote.

Steffen Seibert, the spokesmen of the German government, offered words of sympathy from Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Saddened to learn #President and the #FirstLady of the #US tested positive. Hope they both have a speedy recovery and will be fine," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying tweeted.

The office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that he expressed concern over what happened to the US president and his wife, and conveyed his best wishes and prayers for the well-being of them both.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi expressed hope that Trump and his wife would continue to lead the US efforts to combat the novel coronavirus across the globe as soon as they got better.