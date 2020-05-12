UK Prime Minister Worried There Might Not Be COVID-19 Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) There is no guarantee that a vaccine against COVID-19 will be developed, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"I hope, hope, hope that we will achieve a vaccine, and actually I'm hearing some very encouraging things from what's going on at Oxford ... This is by no means guaranteed. I believe I'm right in saying that even after 18 years we still don't have a vaccine for SARS. What I can tell you is that the UK is at the forefront of concerting international activity to try to deliver a vaccine," Johnson said during a press briefing.

The UK government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance was more optimistic on that front.

"I think you can never guarantee that you're going to get a vaccine, it's a tough thing to do. I will say there's been great progress made though. There are a number of vaccine programs around the world which are progressing, there are a number in the clinic [stage] now - so far so good. I think the chances are a bit higher than they were, that you get a vaccine, but you never know until you've got one," he said.

According to the World Health Organization, there are eight candidate vaccines in clinical evaluation, with another 94 in preclinical evaluation. One of them, developed by the Oxford Vaccine Centre is currently at the human trial stage.