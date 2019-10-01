(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy is very fragile now that the court has ruled against his attempt to suspend parliament , Costas Lapavitsas, a professor of economics at the University of London and a former lawmaker for the Greek parliament , told Sputnik.

"I think Boris Johnson has severely overstepped the mark with the prorogation in Parliament. He botched it, politically, and he paid the price. My response was that the decision of the Supreme Court was the final nail in the coffin of Boris Johnson's strategy, no more than that. Boris Johnson's strategy on Brexit is hanging by a very thin thread after this," Lapavitsas said.

The former lawmaker added that it would not surprise him if Johnson got impeached.

"As a political entity, as a political being, as someone who can deliver things and get things done, well he's finished. He's shot. He did change things very briefly, he had some direction and determination and when the state was mobilized behind him it looked as if the country would do things in a decisive way. But he's messed up completely and what he's saying right now about exiting on the 31st [of October], that's just bravado.

He hasn't got a chance of delivering that. And if that fails he might end up being impeached, he might pay personally for his political failure," Lapavitsas said.

Lapavitsas argued that the prime minister had little chance of negotiating with the UK parliament even if he devised some solution to the Brexit impasse.

"Maybe he [Johnson] will cook up a deal, maybe he will propose something on Ireland, but then he'd have to negotiate terms with Parliament and he has terrible relations with Parliament. He's got no good options left though. And that's a measure of his failure," Lapavitsas said.

Under the so-called Benn Act, the prime minister is required to ask the European Union for a delay to the current Brexit deadline of October 31 unless the House of Commons has agreed to a withdrawal agreement or to an exit without a deal.

"I don't think he can bypass the Benn Act without prompting a constitutional coup," Lapavitsas said.

On Monday, UK opposition leaders reportedly decided against holding a no confidence vote this week. They chose to wait until October 19, when, under the Benn act, the prime minister is expected to ask the European Union for an extension.