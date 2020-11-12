UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister's Communications Chief Resigns Despite Offer Of New Role

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:40 AM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Lee Cain, the director of communications for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has said in a statement that he will be resigning from his position despite being offered a new role as chief of staff to the prime minister.

"After careful consideration I have this evening resigned as No 10 director of communications and will leave the post at the end of the year," Cain said in a statement that was published by the BBC broadcaster on Thursday morning

The former director of communications said that it was an "honour" to have been offered the new role and expressed his gratitude to the prime minister.

Following the announcement, UK media outlets reported that internal tensions are brewing inside Downing Street, and speculation has arisen over the future of the prime minister's top adviser, Dominic Cummings.

The broadcaster said that despite the reports, Cummings is not likely to leave his position.

Cain served as Boris Johnson's director of communications since July 2019, having previously worked alongside Cummings on the Leave campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

