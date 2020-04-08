UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister's Condition Improving In Intensive Care Unit - Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:37 PM

UK Prime Minister's Condition Improving in Intensive Care Unit - Chancellor

The condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, is improving, and though remaining in the intensive care unit, he can sit up in bed and talk with medical staff, Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak said at a press briefing on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, is improving, and though remaining in the intensive care unit, he can sit up in bed and talk with medical staff, Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The latest from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care, where his condition is improving.

I can tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team," Sunak said.

Johnson announced that he was infected with coronavirus on March 27. Since then, he was in isolation, but continued to work. The 55-year-old prime minister was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with persistent symptoms of COVID-19 and transferred to intensive care on Monday. Johnson's spokesperson said on Tuesday that the prime minister's condition was stable and he was not receiving lung ventilation.

