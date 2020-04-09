The health of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has tested positive for the coronavirus keeps improving, the representative of the prime minister said Thursday

Johnson is breathing himself, without a ventilator, only receiving oxygen, the representative told Johnson.

Johnson revealed on March 27 that he had the coronavirus. He has been working, but in self-isolation, since then. On April 3, he said in a video address that he still had a high temperature.

Late on Sunday, the prime minister's office said he had been hospitalized for necessary tests. the office stressed that it was not for an emergency treatment.