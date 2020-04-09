UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister's Health Keeps Improving - Representative

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:43 PM

The health of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has tested positive for the coronavirus keeps improving, the representative of the prime minister said Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The health of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has tested positive for the coronavirus keeps improving, the representative of the prime minister said Thursday.

Johnson is breathing himself, without a ventilator, only receiving oxygen, the representative told Johnson.

Johnson revealed on March 27 that he had the coronavirus. He has been working, but in self-isolation, since then. On April 3, he said in a video address that he still had a high temperature.

Late on Sunday, the prime minister's office said he had been hospitalized for necessary tests. the office stressed that it was not for an emergency treatment.

