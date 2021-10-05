UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister's High Representative For Afghanistan Meets With Taliban - London

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) UK Prime Minister's High Representative for Afghan Transition Sir Simon Gass and the charge d'affaires of the UK mission in Afghanistan, Martin Longden, met with representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) on Tuesday, the UK Foreign Office said.

"The Prime Minister's High Representative for Afghan Transition, Sir Simon Gass, and Chargé d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Dr Martin Longden, travelled to Afghanistan today to hold talks with the Taliban. They met senior members of the Taliban, including Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Mawlawi Abdul-Salam Hanafi," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

