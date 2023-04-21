UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister's Office Appoints Alex Chalk As New Secretary Of State For Justice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 06:10 PM

UK Prime Minister's Office Appoints Alex Chalk as New Secretary of State for Justice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office announced on Friday the appointment of Alex Chalk, who is currently the Minister of State at Ministry of Defense, as the new Secretary of State for Justice.

Earlier in the day, UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said that he had decided to resign following an investigation into allegations made against him of inappropriate behavior towards civil servants.

"Alex Chalk KC MP has been appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice," the prime minister's office said on Twitter.

More Stories From World

