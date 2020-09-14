UK Prime Minister Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief Rehman Chishti announced his resignation on Monday, citing disagreement with the government's Internal Market Bill that goes against the United Kingdom's withdrawal agreement with the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief Rehman Chishti announced his resignation on Monday, citing disagreement with the government's Internal Market Bill that goes against the United Kingdom's withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

"I've written to the PM resigning as PM's Special Envoy on FoRB. I can't support Internal Market Bill in its current form, which unilaterally break UK's legal commitments. As an MP for 10yrs & former Barrister, values of respecting rule of law & honouring one's word are dear to me," Chishti said on Twitter.