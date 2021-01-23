UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister's TV Spokeswoman Self-Isolates Over Virus Fears - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokeswoman, Allegra Stratton, has self-quarantined after possibly coming in contact with a coronavirus patient, media said Saturday.

The former journalist, who has been leading the government's televised press briefings, will skip work next week, according to the Guardian newspaper, although no other details were given.

Stratton is the latest in the string of senior government officials forced into quarantine. Health minister Matt Hancock self-isolated on Tuesday after a contact tracing app pinged him over infection risk.

