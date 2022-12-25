UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) UK Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have called an apology by The Sun newspaper over its columnist Jeremy Clarkson's comment article "nothing more than a PR stunt" because the newspaper did not contact Markle to apologize, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said on Saturday.

On Friday, the newspaper published the apology to Markle on its website over Clarkson's article, saying that the staff regretted the publication of this comment and was "sincerely sorry" after it provoked a large number of complaints to UK newspaper and magazine industry regulator Independent Press Standards Organisation.

"The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper.

The spokesperson also said that "the public absolutely deserves the publication's regrets for their dangerous comments" and that Markle "wouldn't be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny," as quoted in the report.

The column written by Clarkson said that he had dreamed of Markle "being paraded through British towns" and "publicly shamed," adding that "everyone who's my age thinks the same way," according to the report.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK after a conflict with the royal family two years ago. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, constant pressure and even racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal court has remained strained, with tensions expected to rise after a new Netflix docuseries release.

