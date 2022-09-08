UK Princes Charles, William Travel to Scotland to Queen Over Health Concerns - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) UK Prince of Wales Charles and Duke of Cambridge William have decided to travel to Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II currently stays, amid reports of deteriorating health, PA Media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Buckingham Palace said that doctors are concerned about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II and recommended that she be under medical supervision.