UK Princess of Wales makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Catherine, Britain's Princess of Wales, on Saturday makes a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London.

Kate, as she is widely known, has not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service in December last year, and revealed in March that she was receiving chemotherapy.

The 42-year-old princess said in a statement on Friday she was "making good progress" with her treatment but was "not out of the woods yet".

The future queen added that the treatment is set to last for several more months.

"I'm looking forward to attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer," Kate said.

The princess was seen arriving by car at Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning with her husband William and her children ahead of the parade.

Kate's announcement that she had cancer came just weeks after it was disclosed that her father-in-law, King Charles III, had also been diagnosed with the condition.

Neither has revealed what type of cancer they have.

British head of state Charles, 75, was given the green light to resume public duties in April, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by his progress.

His first engagement was meeting staff and patients at a London cancer treatment centre.

Earlier this month, he attended commemoration events in northern France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.