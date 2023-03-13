UrduPoint.com

UK Prioritizes Countering Threat Allegedly Posed By Russia To European Security - London

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

UK Prioritizes Countering Threat Allegedly Posed by Russia to European Security - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The UK government said on Monday in an updated defense strategy that countering the threat that is allegedly posed by Russia to European security is a priority for the country.

"The (2023 Integrated Review Refresh) report identifies a number of priorities to tackle those threats head-on.

The first and foremost is dealing with the fundamental risk posed to European security by Russia, and denying Moscow any benefit from their illegal invasion of Ukraine," the government statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

39 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

39 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

39 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

39 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

39 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.