UK Prioritizes Countering Threat Allegedly Posed by Russia to European Security - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The UK government said on Monday in an updated defense strategy that countering the threat that is allegedly posed by Russia to European security is a priority for the country.

"The (2023 Integrated Review Refresh) report identifies a number of priorities to tackle those threats head-on.

The first and foremost is dealing with the fundamental risk posed to European security by Russia, and denying Moscow any benefit from their illegal invasion of Ukraine," the government statement said.