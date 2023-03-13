(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The United Kingdom's priority in the short and medium term is to counter the threat to Europe's security from Russia, according to the country's updated defense strategy document Integrated Review Refresh 2023.

"The most pressing national security and foreign policy priority in the short-to-medium term is to address the threat posed by Russia to European security," the document says.

It is noted that China's deepening partnership with Russia and Russia's growing cooperation with Iran after the start of the conflict in Ukraine "are two developments of particular concern.

The UK believes that the channels for dialogue and de-escalation with Russia are now limited, but it is ready to activate them "when the moment is right."

The UK will seek to contain Russia's "ability and intent to disrupt UK, Euro-Atlantic and wider international security" while maintaining respect for Russia's rich history and its people, the document says.