UK Prison Workers Union Chief Calls for Inmate Release Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A significant number of prisoners should be released from UK jails to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and also to reduce rising resentment caused by social distancing measures such as the banning of all family visits and mandatory confinement to cells, head of the Prison Governors Association Andrea Albutt told The Guardian newspaper on Wednesday.

Albutt stated that UK jails faced being overwhelmed as members of staff have self-isolated and inmates are becoming increasingly restive within overpopulated prisons due to the cancellation of visits and lockdown.

"If we can take one of them away, if we can reduce the level of overcrowding in our prisons, it will help towards the coming months," Albutt said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Releasing prisoners would also help relieve the severe overcrowding in many UK jails, which poses an epidemiological risk, the union chief stated.

"If we have less prisoners doubled [up in cells], it will be easier to isolate those who've been confirmed as having the virus or have the symptoms, so we can delay the spread," she said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The UK Justice Ministry on Tuesday announced a series of social distancing measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 among the prison population. All face-to-face visits have been banned, and prisoners will instead be given secure cellular devices to phone their families.

As of Tuesday, 8,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK since the start of the outbreak, an increase of 1,427 in the preceding 24 hours. The death toll rose by 87 in the same period, the largest day-on-day increase to date.