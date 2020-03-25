UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prison Workers Union Chief Calls For Inmate Release Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

UK Prison Workers Union Chief Calls for Inmate Release Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

A significant number of prisoners should be released from UK jails to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and also to reduce rising resentment caused by social distancing measures such as the banning of all family visits and mandatory confinement to cells, head of the Prison Governors Association Andrea Albutt told The Guardian newspaper on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A significant number of prisoners should be released from UK jails to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and also to reduce rising resentment caused by social distancing measures such as the banning of all family visits and mandatory confinement to cells, head of the Prison Governors Association Andrea Albutt told The Guardian newspaper on Wednesday.

Albutt stated that UK jails faced being overwhelmed as members of staff have self-isolated and inmates are becoming increasingly restive within overpopulated prisons due to the cancellation of visits and lockdown.

"If we can take one of them away, if we can reduce the level of overcrowding in our prisons, it will help towards the coming months," Albutt said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Releasing prisoners would also help relieve the severe overcrowding in many UK jails, which poses an epidemiological risk, the union chief stated.

"If we have less prisoners doubled [up in cells], it will be easier to isolate those who've been confirmed as having the virus or have the symptoms, so we can delay the spread," she said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The UK Justice Ministry on Tuesday announced a series of social distancing measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 among the prison population. All face-to-face visits have been banned, and prisoners will instead be given secure cellular devices to phone their families.

As of Tuesday, 8,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK since the start of the outbreak, an increase of 1,427 in the preceding 24 hours. The death toll rose by 87 in the same period, the largest day-on-day increase to date.

Related Topics

UK Same Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Merkel's 2nd Coronavirus Test Comes Back Negative ..

24 seconds ago

UAE announces 85 new coronavirus cases, seven more ..

2 minutes ago

Syria Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

2 minutes ago

New York State Records 5,146 More Coronavirus Case ..

2 minutes ago

Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in New York State Ris ..

2 minutes ago

Von Der Leyen Tells Industry Majors to Produce Mor ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.