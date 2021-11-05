UrduPoint.com

UK Probe Into French Trawler Tragedy Set To Release Findings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:27 PM

UK probe into French trawler tragedy set to release findings

A British coroner will on Friday deliver the conclusions of his inquest into the 2004 sinking of a French trawler in UK waters, which killed five people

London, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A British coroner will on Friday deliver the conclusions of his inquest into the 2004 sinking of a French trawler in UK waters, which killed five people.

Judge Nigel Lickley heard weeks of evidence last month on how the Bugaled Breizh sank suddenly off Cornwall, southwest England, despite good weather 17 years ago.

The bodies of two of the fishermen who died were recovered by British search and rescue teams.

Lawyers for the French victims' families maintain that a submarine on exercises in the area at the time could have struck the boat and pulled it down.

But the Ministry of Defence has insisted none of its subs were active in the exact area and that the trawler's nets likely got caught in sediment, dragging it to the bottom.

Lickley, a high court judge sitting as coroner, was originally due to give his ruling last month but delayed it to November 5 as he weighed the evidence.

The inquest in London heard that three subs from the Netherlands, Germany and Britain were operating in the general area close to the site of the tragedy, as they planned for allied military exercises.

But the families' suspicions were focused on another submarine, a British Royal Navy nuclear-powered vessel HMS Turbulent.

The navy, though, has ruled out any involvement, stressing that the Turbulent was docked on the day of the sinking, January 15, 2004.

MoD lawyer Edward Pleeth denied any allied sub could have been the cause of the tragedy, as both sides presented their final submissions.

Experts called during the hearing had "entirely ruled out submarine involvement", he said, adding that the evidence pointed towards a fishing accident.

"Every proposition of alternative explanations was rejected in totality by your independent counsel," he told the judge.

The French justice system, after years of investigations that delayed the full British hearing, said in 2016 it was unable to reach a definitive conclusion.

Coroners inquests are held in England and Wales to try to establish the causes and circumstances of sudden or unexplained deaths on the balance of probability.

They do not determine criminal or civil liability but set out facts in the public interest.

In particularly sensitive cases, including matters of national security, a judge can be appointed to oversee proceedings.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Weather Died Germany London Cornwall Wales United Kingdom Netherlands SITE Turkish Lira January November Criminals 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Hong Kong's Leader Expects Border to Reopen in Feb ..

Hong Kong's Leader Expects Border to Reopen in February 2022 - Reports

46 seconds ago
 Glasgow to See Several Protests on Weekend As Clim ..

Glasgow to See Several Protests on Weekend As Climate Summit Continues - COP26 O ..

3 minutes ago
 Petrol price in Pakistan at lowest level in region ..

Petrol price in Pakistan at lowest level in region

3 minutes ago
 Dr. Nauman Niaz apologizes for his misconduct with ..

Dr. Nauman Niaz apologizes for his misconduct with Shoaib Akhtar

10 minutes ago
 Yorkshire club chairman quits over cricket racism ..

Yorkshire club chairman quits over cricket racism row

3 minutes ago
 Crackdown on counterfeit drinks, two beverage fact ..

Crackdown on counterfeit drinks, two beverage factories sealed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.