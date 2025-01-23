UK Probes Apple, Google Competitiveness Over Mobiles
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Britain on Thursday opened investigations into the competitiveness of technology used by US giants Apple and Google in mobile devices.
The Competition and Markets Authority said its "strategic market status" investigations would assess "mobile ecosystems" that include operating systems, app stores and browsers.
CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said "more competitive mobile ecosystems could foster new innovations and new opportunities across a range of services that millions of people use".
The regulator added in a statement that it would reach decisions on its investigations by the end of October.
It comes after the CMA last week launched an investigation into Google's dominant position in the search engine market and its impacts on consumers and businesses.
Britain's Labour government this week appointed a former top executive at online titan Amazon to be the CMA's interim chair, hoping the appointment will help drive economic growth.
While competition watchdogs around the world are heavily focused on probing technology giants, the UK government believes too much regulation is hampering economic expansion.
The appointment of Doug Gurr, former country manager of Amazon UK and president of Amazon China, to steer the CMA comes after his predecessor, Marcus Bokkerink, was reportedly ousted for not focussing enough on growth.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
More Stories From World
-
Trump administration shutters White House Spanish language page6 minutes ago
-
UK probes Apple, Google competitiveness over mobiles6 minutes ago
-
Kremlin ready for 'mutually respectful' Trump talks46 minutes ago
-
Nearly 200 Bangkok schools close over air pollution46 minutes ago
-
J-pop star Nakai to retire after sexual misconduct allegations55 minutes ago
-
Argentina's Milei defends Musk's 'innocent' hand salute55 minutes ago
-
Man City step up rebuild with Marmoush signing56 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka beats Badosa to make third straight Australian Open final56 minutes ago
-
War is speeding Ukraine's green energy shift: CEO1 hour ago
-
'How can you live here?': Life in Auschwitz's shadow1 hour ago
-
Kremlin ready for 'mutually respectful' Trump talks1 hour ago
-
'How can you live here?': Life in Auschwitz's shadow1 hour ago