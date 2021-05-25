UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Probes Mega AstraZeneca Deal For US Biotech Firm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 09:53 PM

UK probes mega AstraZeneca deal for US biotech firm

Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday said it was investigating the planned purchase of US biotech company Alexion by Covid vaccine-maker AstraZeneca in a deal worth $39 billion

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday said it was investigating the planned purchase of US biotech company Alexion by Covid vaccine-maker AstraZeneca in a deal worth $39 billion.

In a brief statement, the Competition and Markets Authority said it was looking at whether the deal would "result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services".

The planned tie-up, aimed at boosting AstraZeneca's work on immunology, was announced in December as the London-listed company began to roll out the coronavirus vaccine it developed with the University of Oxford.

Related Topics

Company Oxford United Kingdom December Market Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

10 minutes ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian State Secretary for ..

39 minutes ago

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia condemns Israeli aggression against Pales ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.