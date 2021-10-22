UK Prosecutors Charge 25-Year-Old Man With Murder of Lawmaker David Amess

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) A 25-year-old resident of north London, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged with murder and preparation of terrorist acts following the death of conservative lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed while meeting with his constituents last week, Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner for special operations Matt Jukes said on Thursday.

On October 15, Sir David, conservative member of parliament who represented Southend West in Essex, was stabbed to death while meeting with his constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

"It remains the case that no other arrests have been made, and at this time we are not seeking anybody else in relation to this incident. In respect of this investigation, although charges have been laid, our work continues," Jukes told reporters, while expressing his "deepest condolences" to the family, friends and colleagues of the lawmaker.

The suspect, a British man of Somali heritage, arrested following the attack on Sir David, will remain in custody until he appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court to face the charges.

"We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations. He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," the representative of the Crown Prosecution Service, Nick price, said, as cited by the UK media.

The victim, 69-year-old Amess, who had been a conservative member of parliament for Southend West for 38 years, is survived by his wife Julia and their five children.