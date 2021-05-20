UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Provides 900 Troops, Infantry Fighting Vehicles To Military Drills In Estonia - Tallinn

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

UK Provides 900 Troops, Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Military Drills in Estonia - Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United Kingdom has deployed 900 troops and Warrior tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to participate in the annual Spring Storm military exercise, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The military drills kicked off in the Baltic country on Monday and will conclude on June 5. Among the participants are servicemen from Estonia, the UK, Latvia, Poland, Italy, France, and Denmark. Almost 7,000 soldiers are taking part in this year's edition.

"The United Kingdom has provided 900 servicemen and the IFV Warrior, which are already stationed in Estonia and are part of the NATO international battalion.

The UK unit will work together with Estonian troops at the central military training area," the Estonian army's general staff said in a statement.

UK helicopters Apache and Wildcat are also expected to arrive in the country soon.

Just as last year, the exercise will take place in a reducer format to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among participants.

Related Topics

NATO Storm Army France Vehicles Estonia Italy United Kingdom Poland Latvia Denmark June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

52 minutes ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

55 minutes ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

55 minutes ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

55 minutes ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

55 minutes ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.