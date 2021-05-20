UK Provides 900 Troops, Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Military Drills in Estonia - Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United Kingdom has deployed 900 troops and Warrior tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to participate in the annual Spring Storm military exercise, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The military drills kicked off in the Baltic country on Monday and will conclude on June 5. Among the participants are servicemen from Estonia, the UK, Latvia, Poland, Italy, France, and Denmark. Almost 7,000 soldiers are taking part in this year's edition.

"The United Kingdom has provided 900 servicemen and the IFV Warrior, which are already stationed in Estonia and are part of the NATO international battalion.

The UK unit will work together with Estonian troops at the central military training area," the Estonian army's general staff said in a statement.

UK helicopters Apache and Wildcat are also expected to arrive in the country soon.

Just as last year, the exercise will take place in a reducer format to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among participants.