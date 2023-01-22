UrduPoint.com

UK Provides Ukraine With Sea King Helicopter - Reznikov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Ukraine has received a Sea King helicopter provided by the United Kingdom as part of its military support for Kiev, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"Sea King from the UK has arrived in its new kingdom near the Black Sea in Ukraine! It is a strong reinforcement for the Ukrainian Navy. Our cooperation will continue to increase. Thank you to (UK Defence Secretary Ben) Wallace. Together, we will secure the seas and lands across all of Europe!" Reznikov said on Twitter on Saturday.

In November, British media reported that the United Kingdom was going to supply Ukraine with a new package of military aid, including 10,000 artillery shells and three Sea King helicopters.

The US and several Western countries recently announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

