UK pub firm Greene King axes 800 jobs on virus curbs

British pub chain Greene King said Wednesday it will cut 800 jobs, after new coronavirus restrictions were imposed on the hospitality sector to counter rising infections

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :British pub chain Greene King said Wednesday it will cut 800 jobs, after new coronavirus restrictions were imposed on the hospitality sector to counter rising infections.

Although pubs have now reopened following lockdown earlier in the year, the UK government has forced them to close by 10:00 pm each night under new Covid-19 rules rolled out last month.

"The continued tightening of the trading restrictions for pubs, which may last another six months, along with the changes to (UK) government support, was always going to make it a challenge to reopen some of our pubs," a Greene King spokesperson said.

The company, which has approximately 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in Britain, has decided to not yet reopen 79 sites that had already been temporarily shuttered by the pandemic -- and about one third of those locations will close permanently.

"This affects around 800 of our team members but we're working hard to find them a role elsewhere within the company," the spokesperson added.

Late on Wednesday meanwhile, the devolved Scottish government ordered pubs to shut for just over two weeks in its two biggest cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow, to halt a rise in coronavirus cases.

Wednesday's news comes one day after industry body Hospitality UK warned that the sector would shed more than 560,000 jobs this year as the pandemic kills trade in bars, hotels, nightclubs, pubs and restaurants.

The organisation also warned of large numbers of extra job losses from next month when the government waters down its jobs support scheme that has helped keep millions of people in employment during the pandemic.