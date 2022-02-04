UrduPoint.com

UK Public Becoming Less Worried About COVID-19 Pandemic - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 10:20 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) People in the UK are becoming less worried about the COVID-19 pandemic following the government's decision to lift most coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face masks and COVID-19 passes, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

According to data collected by the ONS between January 19-30, just over 5 in 10 adults (52%) reported they were worried or somewhat worried about the effect of the novel coronavirus in their lives, compared with around 6 in 10 (61%) in the previous period (January 6-16).

Last week, the British government removed most of the measures imposed in December to tackle the new wave of the COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant, claiming that the vaccine booster rollout had successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The latest official figure released by the Department of Health and Social Care showed that the UK has recorded almost 17.7 million positive cases and 157,984 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

>