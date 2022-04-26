UrduPoint.com

UK Public Borrowing Halves In 2021-22 But Outstrips March Forecast - Statistics

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

UK Public Borrowing Halves in 2021-22 But Outstrips March Forecast - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The UK public borrowing in the latest fiscal year was half of that recorded for 2020-2021 but 24 billion Pounds ($30.5 billion) above the March forecast, the Office for Budget Responsibility said on Tuesday.

"The initial full-year estimate of government borrowing in 2021-22 is £151.8 billion, less than half the 2020-21 figure but £24.

0 billion above our March forecast," an OBR analysis of the figures published by the Office for National Statistics read.

The OBR, a Treasury-funded body overseeing public finances, said borrowing reached 317.6 billion in the fiscal year 2020-2021 after the government introduced costly COVID-19 emergency measures.

The national debt exceeded 96% of the country's annual industrial output in 2021-2022, 0.6 percentage points higher than OBR's March forecast, reaching 2.3 trillion pounds at the end of last month.

