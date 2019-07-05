The UK public has become increasingly concerned over London's alleged role in supporting US military interventions across the globe, Ken Livingstone, a former mayor of London and the current president of the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign, told Sputnik, commenting on Washington's policy on Venezuela

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The UK public has become increasingly concerned over London's alleged role in supporting US military interventions across the globe, Ken Livingstone, a former mayor of London and the current president of the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign, told Sputnik, commenting on Washington's policy on Venezuela.

"People know that we've just been a puppet to America throughout the whole Cold War period and in the decades since, with a great loss of life not only for people where we've invaded but also in terms of our own troops we've sent there," Livingstone said, stressing that in this sense, the Iraq War was the most striking example of this out of all similar interventions.

In this regard, Livingstone noted that these concerns from the public could actually help Jeremy Corbyn, the UK Labour Party leader, become the country's next prime minister, since he had repeatedly spoken up against intervention in and sanctions against Venezuela, which, according to the former London mayor, must choose its own destiny.

"I think there's a very real chance that one of the things that may help Jeremy get elected is that we'd have a chance at a government that's not going to get involved in America's interventions," Livingstone said.

When asked how he saw the future of Latin America in the event of President Nicolas Maduro being overthrown or stepping down, the head of the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign said that every "progressive government" was under threat due to US policies in the region.

"[Donald] Trump is the most unstable American President of my lifetime, perhaps in American history, but broadly the policies (on Latin America) have continued virtually the same, for decades, ever since the end of the Second World War. All American Presidents have broadly followed that, so Trump really isn't taking a different political line from his predecessors, he's just mentally unbalanced," he added.

In January, Chris Williamson, a member of the UK parliament, told Sputnik that US concerns over human rights violations in Venezuela were nothing but "a sick joke" and said that both Washington and London were content to maintain close ties with "despotic regimes" elsewhere, citing as an example Saudi Arabia.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by the head of opposition-controlled National Assembly Juan Guaido's decision to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, seeking to install him as the country's president and get a hold of Venezuela's oil assets.

Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba and Iran stand by legitimately elected Maduro and have warned the United States and its allies against "meddling" in the South American country's affairs. Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly said that "all options are on the table" for Venezuela, including military intervention.