UK Publications Based on Alleged Russian Threat Seek Higher Defense Spending - Ambassador

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A recent report by a UK think tank claiming that the UK military lacks operability to counter Russia in the event of a conflict is aimed just like many other similar publications at bloating the country's defense spending under a pretext of the so-called Russian threat, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin told Sputnik in an interview issued in the run-up to the NATO Leaders Meeting in London.

On November 27, the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) published a report saying that the United Kingdom should modernize its armed forces as they are currently not ready for a possible military conflict with Russia. Authors of the report expressed doubts that the UK armed forces would undergo necessary modernization, given the "current and foreseeable budgetary parameters.

"We know that [the NATO] summit is going to happen here [in London on December 4]. These types of statements and articles are now being practiced, as I've noticed, in many countries ... My feeling is that the sole purpose of these kinds of statements and reports is to seek more money for defense budgets. It is clear that defense people are exploiting the idea of a Russian threat for their own benefit, to extract more money from the budget of the government for defense," Kelin said, when asked to comment on the report.

UK military agencies and officials, most notably former Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, have repeatedly expressed concerns over Russia's alleged attempts to increase military presence in Europe, especially in the Arctic. Moscow has consistently dismissed the allegations.