UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Publications Based On Alleged Russian Threat Seek Higher Defense Spending - Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:29 PM

UK Publications Based on Alleged Russian Threat Seek Higher Defense Spending - Ambassador

A recent report by a UK think tank claiming that the UK military lacks operability to counter Russia in the event of a conflict is aimed just like many other similar publications at bloating the country's defense spending under a pretext of the so-called Russian threat, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin told Sputnik in an interview issued in the run-up to the NATO Leaders Meeting in London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A recent report by a UK think tank claiming that the UK military lacks operability to counter Russia in the event of a conflict is aimed just like many other similar publications at bloating the country's defense spending under a pretext of the so-called Russian threat, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin told Sputnik in an interview issued in the run-up to the NATO Leaders Meeting in London.

On November 27, the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) published a report saying that the United Kingdom should modernize its armed forces as they are currently not ready for a possible military conflict with Russia. Authors of the report expressed doubts that the UK armed forces would undergo necessary modernization, given the "current and foreseeable budgetary parameters.

"

"We know that [the NATO] summit is going to happen here [in London on December 4]. These types of statements and articles are now being practiced, as I've noticed, in many countries ... My feeling is that the sole purpose of these kinds of statements and reports is to seek more money for defense budgets. It is clear that defense people are exploiting the idea of a Russian threat for their own benefit, to extract more money from the budget of the government for defense," Kelin said, when asked to comment on the report.

UK military agencies and officials, most notably former Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, have repeatedly expressed concerns over Russia's alleged attempts to increase military presence in Europe, especially in the Arctic. Moscow has consistently dismissed the allegations.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Budget London United Kingdom Tank Money November December Event From Government

Recent Stories

Brexit Could Bring Russian Businesses More Opportu ..

4 minutes ago

10 injured in van-car collision near Daska

4 minutes ago

At least 13 Pakistanis die in Jordan fire

24 minutes ago

UAE adopts successful foreign policy based on mode ..

33 minutes ago

China sanctions US over Hong Kong unrest

4 minutes ago

Class fifth Examination starts from December 14, 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.