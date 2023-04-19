UrduPoint.com

UK Publishes Sunak's Assets Amid Probe Into Wife's Shares

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 10:00 PM

The UK government published an updated list of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's financial interests on Wednesday after he was accused of misreporting his wife's assets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The UK government published an updated list of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's financial interests on Wednesday after he was accused of misreporting his wife's assets.

The parliament's commissioner for standards opened a probe into Sunak last week on suspicion that he did not make it clear that his wife would benefit from grants her company promised to childcare start-ups.

The April's List of Ministers' Interests lists his wife, Akshata Murthy, as a "venture capital investor" who owns an investment company, Catamaran Ventures UK Limited, and "a number of direct shareholdings.

"This includes the minority shareholding that his wife has in relation to the company, Koru kids," a footnote said.

The list also shows that the prime minister's assets are managed under a "blind trust/blind management arrangement."

Opposition parties accused Sunak of a conflict of interests with his wife's stake in Koru Kids, a childcare firm that bills itself as a start-up run by an entrepreneur-mother from London. Sunak announced funding for private daycare in March in a bid to grow the childminding market.

