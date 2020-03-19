UK pulls some troops from Iraq training mission over virus: defence minister

Britain is withdrawing some of its troops from a global training mission in Iraq because of the coronavirus outbreak, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain is withdrawing some of its troops from a global training mission in Iraq because of the coronavirus outbreak, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Troops were being brought back because of a decline in the tempo of training in recent months, and the coalition programme had been "paused" for 60 days "as a precaution" because of the outbreak, he added.