UK Pulls Some Troops From Iraq Training Mission Over Virus: Defence Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Britain is withdrawing some of its troops from a global training mission in Iraq because of the coronavirus outbreak, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday

Troops were being brought back because of a decline in the tempo of training in recent months, and the coalition programme had been "paused" for 60 days "as a precaution" because of the outbreak, he added.

Troops were being brought back because of a decline in the tempo of training in recent months, and the coalition programme had been "paused" for 60 days "as a precaution" because of the outbreak, he added.

More Stories From World

