UrduPoint.com

UK Pushes Kiev To Escalate Conflict By Supplying Depleted Uranium Shells - Russian Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 10:41 PM

UK Pushes Kiev to Escalate Conflict by Supplying Depleted Uranium Shells - Russian Mission

London is pushing Kiev to escalate the ongoing conflict by supplying ammunition with depleted uranium, thus hurting numerous civilians, Russia's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) London is pushing Kiev to escalate the ongoing conflict by supplying ammunition with depleted uranium, thus hurting numerous civilians, Russia's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva said Wednesday.

"By provoking the Kiev regime to use ammunition with a nuclear component, London is pushing the current Ukrainian authorities to further prolong and escalate the conflict with Russia, regardless of the suffering and casualties among the civilian population," the statement read.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear London Geneva Kiev

Recent Stories

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washin ..

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washington Will Arrest Putin if He V ..

8 minutes ago
 Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged t ..

Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged to Ceausescu's Collection - Rep ..

8 minutes ago
 Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh ..

Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh dry dock

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers dis ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers discuss law and order situation

7 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit ..

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit Georgia on March 23 - Embassy

7 minutes ago
 2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.