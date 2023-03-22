UK Pushes Kiev to Escalate Conflict by Supplying Depleted Uranium Shells - Russian Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) London is pushing Kiev to escalate the ongoing conflict by supplying ammunition with depleted uranium, thus hurting numerous civilians, Russia's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva said Wednesday.

"By provoking the Kiev regime to use ammunition with a nuclear component, London is pushing the current Ukrainian authorities to further prolong and escalate the conflict with Russia, regardless of the suffering and casualties among the civilian population," the statement read.